MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$20.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a na rating and set a C$15.00 price objective (up previously from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.70.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$18.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.94. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.04 and a 52-week high of C$18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.60.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

