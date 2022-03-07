MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.13

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 1010939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. cut MediPharm Labs from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.35 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut MediPharm Labs to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.35 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.48.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

