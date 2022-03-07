MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.99) Per Share

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for MDxHealth in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.99) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.96). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MDxHealth’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDXH. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MDxHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

MDxHealth stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98. MDxHealth has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,643,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000.

About MDxHealth (Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.