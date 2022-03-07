McLean Asset Management Corp Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $8.05 on Monday, hitting $227.76. The stock had a trading volume of 70,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.44 and its 200-day moving average is $250.80. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $207.14 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

