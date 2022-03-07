McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 328 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after acquiring an additional 33,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL traded down $2.43 on Monday, reaching $74.06. The stock had a trading volume of 225,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,824. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.82. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $197.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

