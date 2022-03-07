McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 1,033 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McLean Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 4.9% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $197.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,708,371. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.57 and a 200-day moving average of $218.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

