McLean Asset Management Corp Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,589,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,453,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 412,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,229,924. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

