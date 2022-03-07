McLean Asset Management Corp Has $1.65 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,298 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.98. The company had a trading volume of 243,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,474,463. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.10 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.41 and a 200 day moving average of $113.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

