McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,086,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.7% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

IVV opened at $433.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.83 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

