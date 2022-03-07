MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MXL. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $55.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 30.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 876,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,102,000 after purchasing an additional 35,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.