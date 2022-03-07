Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Matador Resources traded as high as $56.15 and last traded at $56.15, with a volume of 17841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.57.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTDR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $235,950. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $630,805,000 after purchasing an additional 210,367 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,420,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after purchasing an additional 482,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after purchasing an additional 906,304 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 4.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

