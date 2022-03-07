MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

MCFT stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.03.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,533,000 after buying an additional 144,731 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,438,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 7.0% in the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

