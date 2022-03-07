Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.8% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after buying an additional 2,113,096 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $306,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.50.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $10.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $320.51. The stock had a trading volume of 105,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,924. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.65. The company has a market capitalization of $313.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

