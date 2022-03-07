Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.Marvell Technology also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.480-$0.540 EPS.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $63.41. The stock had a trading volume of 25,845,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,580,836. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.55.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.92.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $2,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 370,799 shares of company stock worth $30,004,420. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

