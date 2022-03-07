Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.92.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.55. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $1,272,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $2,579,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,777 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,119. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

