Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,861,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $64,586,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5,153.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 865,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 848,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,109.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 611,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 583,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $2,648,361.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $1,272,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,777 shares of company stock worth $13,869,119 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $63.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. KGI Securities started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

