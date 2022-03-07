Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKFG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the second quarter valued at $2,370,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged in the third quarter valued at $27,948,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Markforged in the third quarter valued at $328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged in the third quarter valued at $828,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $170,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKFG. Craig Hallum began coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Shares of MKFG opened at $3.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.72. Markforged Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $13.87.

