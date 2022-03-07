Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,013 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $39.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.38. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 39.47%. On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

