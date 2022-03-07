Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 75,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAST. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $73,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 95.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $2.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.73. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

