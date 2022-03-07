Marshall Wace LLP Has $243,000 Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 92.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 731,268 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 320.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,826 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 470.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,140,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 940,628 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at $2,325,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 119.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 523,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

Shares of FSM opened at $4.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.