Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $117.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.79. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

