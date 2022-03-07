Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Lessened by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 0.1% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,929 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,750,000 after buying an additional 2,045,041 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,561 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MMC stock traded down $2.64 on Monday, hitting $153.85. 34,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.96 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.32 and a 200 day moving average of $161.15.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.
A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.
About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.