Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Holdings Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,150,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,971,000 after buying an additional 517,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,084,000 after buying an additional 855,424 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,137,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,798,000 after purchasing an additional 642,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $156.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.38 and a 12 month high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.