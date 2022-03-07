Mark Wheeler Acquires 25,000 Shares of Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) Stock

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Rating) insider Mark Wheeler bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,417.42).

Driver Group stock opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.53) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.69. Driver Group plc has a one year low of GBX 38.01 ($0.51) and a one year high of GBX 71.49 ($0.96). The company has a market capitalization of £20.61 million and a PE ratio of 18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Driver Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Europe & Americas, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

