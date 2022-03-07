ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $88.44

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.44 and last traded at $88.51, with a volume of 10933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.26.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.61.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

