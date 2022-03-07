ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $88.44

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.44 and last traded at $88.51, with a volume of 10933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.26.
Separately, StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.61.
In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile (NYSE:MAN)
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
