ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stake Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 81.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 141,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 63,546 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 328.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 416,355 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,638 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,842,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

NYSE MAN opened at $95.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.61. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

