Manitex International (MNTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MNTX opened at $8.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85. Manitex International has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manitex International stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating ) by 3,092.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

