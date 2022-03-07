Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH opened at $130.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.67. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.11 and a 12-month high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

