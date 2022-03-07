Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 38.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. 2,645,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,580. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $82.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Smith purchased 25,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 81,806.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62,991 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 76,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

