Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Short Interest Down 27.5% in February

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,900 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 156,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $988,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

MBUU stock traded down $6.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.27. 253,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average is $69.19. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MBUU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

