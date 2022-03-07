Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Research Coverage Started at Hovde Group

Investment analysts at Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAIN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of MAIN opened at $42.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,476,000 after purchasing an additional 42,039 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $2,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.