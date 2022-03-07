Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGA. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 49.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 121.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Magna International by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGA stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.71. The company had a trading volume of 226,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average of $80.19. Magna International has a 12 month low of $61.82 and a 12 month high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

