Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.87. 84,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,457. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

Get Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,322,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,840,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,134,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is based in United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.