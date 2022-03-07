LPL Financial LLC Purchases 7,140 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.42.

SCCO opened at $76.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

