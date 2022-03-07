LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $183.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.11 and a twelve month high of $190.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.33.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $64,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $927,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,269 shares of company stock worth $47,430,529 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

