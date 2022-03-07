LPL Financial LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,226 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,665,000 after buying an additional 1,586,116 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7,278.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,223,000 after buying an additional 1,152,019 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth $25,663,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth $13,015,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth $11,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $29.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 1.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.98.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

