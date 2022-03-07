LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 360,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 212.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 77.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTR opened at $9.35 on Monday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

