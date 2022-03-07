Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $322.77. 4,664,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.52 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.65 and its 200-day moving average is $363.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

