Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $8.67 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.77. 15,714,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,509,386. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01. The stock has a market cap of $149.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

