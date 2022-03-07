Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $30.97 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 0.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $30,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $11.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $350.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,701,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,510,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $350.20 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $456.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.95. The firm has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

