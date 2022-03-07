Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $11.01 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 447,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after acquiring an additional 149,735 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AT&T by 10,645.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.57. 37,818,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,011,914. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $168.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

