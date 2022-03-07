Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $61.08. 29,149,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,561,068. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $50.17 and a twelve month high of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $264.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,391,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

