London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,141.43 ($122.65).

A number of analysts have commented on LSEG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($134.17) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 8,600 ($115.39) to GBX 9,300 ($124.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($100.63) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($127.47) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday.

LSEG stock traded up GBX 270 ($3.62) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 7,254 ($97.33). 1,405,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,309. The company has a market cap of £40.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,032.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,280.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,230 ($83.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,388 ($125.96).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 70 ($0.94) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 0.74%.

In related news, insider Kathleen DeRose purchased 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,932 ($93.01) per share, with a total value of £15,250.40 ($20,462.10). Also, insider Tsega Gebreyes purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,086 ($95.08) per share, for a total transaction of £85,032 ($114,090.97).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

