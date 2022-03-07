LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.720-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.80.

LKQ stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.95. 2,171,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. LKQ has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

