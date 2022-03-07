Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 40.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the second quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 121.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Limoneira alerts:

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $132,040.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $186,484.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,971 shares of company stock worth $281,682 in the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $264.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.98. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -130.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Limoneira Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.