Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) traded up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $16.07. 79,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,779,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.59.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $142,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,319,968 shares of company stock worth $84,917,222 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,272,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 55,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

