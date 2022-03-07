LGT Capital Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 923,830 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 2.9% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $109,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 595,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,829,834. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

