LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $22.29 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,118,959. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average of $100.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.12.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

