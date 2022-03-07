LGT Capital Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 671.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552,730 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 1.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $54,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,255,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE CL traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.17. 62,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,014,318. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

