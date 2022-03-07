LGT Capital Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,598 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 127.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the third quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 210.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSE:BV traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $13.29. 2,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,102. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair downgraded BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In related news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

